TVU Networks Unveils Cutting-Edge Broadcast Solutions at BES Expo 2026

TVU Networks, renowned for spearheading cloud-based live video solutions, is all set to exhibit its groundbreaking broadcasting technology at BES Expo 2026 from January 29-31, 2026, in New Delhi. Attendees at Booth E01 can witness firsthand the transformative power of TVU's latest innovations.

The company plans to unveil its TVU One, a cutting-edge 5G live video transmitter that ensures 4K HDR content delivery with a stunning 0.3-second latency. This device supports varied production needs by amalgamating up to 12 connections, including 5G and Starlink. Another highlight is the TVU MediaHub™, designed for seamless content management across platforms.

General Manager for TVU South Asia, Subodh Aggarwal, will present an insightful keynote on January 31, discussing the shift from CAPEX to OPEX models in cloud-based broadcast infrastructures. Aggarwal emphasizes the profound impact of cloud technology on broadcast economics, scalability, and operational agility.

(With inputs from agencies.)