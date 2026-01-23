Left Menu

TVU Networks Unveils Cutting-Edge Broadcast Solutions at BES Expo 2026

TVU Networks, a leader in cloud-based live video solutions, will showcase its transformative broadcasting technology at BES Expo 2026 in New Delhi. Visitors can explore innovations like the TVU One 5G video transmitter and TVU MediaHub™ for flexible content management, among others, revolutionizing the future of broadcasting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cupertino | Updated: 23-01-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 12:55 IST
TVU Networks Unveils Cutting-Edge Broadcast Solutions at BES Expo 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

TVU Networks, renowned for spearheading cloud-based live video solutions, is all set to exhibit its groundbreaking broadcasting technology at BES Expo 2026 from January 29-31, 2026, in New Delhi. Attendees at Booth E01 can witness firsthand the transformative power of TVU's latest innovations.

The company plans to unveil its TVU One, a cutting-edge 5G live video transmitter that ensures 4K HDR content delivery with a stunning 0.3-second latency. This device supports varied production needs by amalgamating up to 12 connections, including 5G and Starlink. Another highlight is the TVU MediaHub™, designed for seamless content management across platforms.

General Manager for TVU South Asia, Subodh Aggarwal, will present an insightful keynote on January 31, discussing the shift from CAPEX to OPEX models in cloud-based broadcast infrastructures. Aggarwal emphasizes the profound impact of cloud technology on broadcast economics, scalability, and operational agility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Call for Change: BJP's Vision for Kerala's Future

Modi's Call for Change: BJP's Vision for Kerala's Future

 India
2
Noida Private Schools on Alert: Email Threats Trigger Security Response

Noida Private Schools on Alert: Email Threats Trigger Security Response

 India
3
Narendra Modi Boosts NDA Campaign in Tamil Nadu

Narendra Modi Boosts NDA Campaign in Tamil Nadu

 India
4
Iva Jovic Stuns Top Seed in Grand Slam Upset

Iva Jovic Stuns Top Seed in Grand Slam Upset

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026