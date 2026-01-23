Tech Sovereignty: Zoho's Bold Push for Indigenous Innovation
Zoho's founder Sridhar Vembu highlights the need for tech sovereignty, announcing a made-in-India ERP solution aimed at strengthening local businesses. Staying private allows Zoho to focus on R&D, resisting the pressures of going public, while aligning with India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.
Zoho founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu underscored the importance of tech sovereignty in an interview with PTI, emphasizing its critical role in today's technology-driven world.
Vembu announced Zoho's new made-in-India enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, aimed at bolstering local businesses while challenging global software giants. He confirmed that Zoho intends to stay private, prioritizing reinvestment in research and development over going public.
With its steady expansion and government recognition, Zoho exemplifies India's capability to build scalable software. The ERP initiative reflects Zoho's commitment to India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat agendas, with Vembu stressing the need for patient, R&D-focused companies.
