Pioneering Tech Institute to Revolutionize Mid-TRL Innovations in Mumbai

CANEUS International has partnered with the Maharashtra government to establish a groundbreaking Mid-TRL Institute in Mumbai. This initiative aims to accelerate and advance innovations in Aerospace, Space, Energy, and Deeptech, enhancing global competitiveness by bridging the 'valley of death' in technology advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

CANADA-BASED CANEUS International and the Maharashtra government have signed an MoU to establish the world's first Mid-TRL Institute in Mumbai. The agreement was formalized in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and CANEUS Chairman Milind Pimprikar.

The new institute will focus on accelerating Mid-TRL innovations in frontier technologies including Aerospace, Space, Energy, and Deeptech. It aims to bridge the 'valley of death' by advancing these technologies from rapid prototyping to early production for global competitiveness.

Spread over 10 million square feet, the facility will collaborate with OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and research institutions, promising to attract global conglomerates to India. This marks a significant step in advancing strategic sectors and fostering business ties between Canada and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

