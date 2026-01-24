Meta's Temporary Restriction on AI Characters for Teens
Meta has temporarily restricted teenagers from accessing its AI characters amid safety concerns, ahead of a trial regarding its apps' impact on minors. This move affects minors and suspected teens until an updated version is ready. Teens can still access Meta's AI assistant.
Meta Platforms Inc. has announced a temporary halt on teenagers' access to its artificial intelligence (AI) characters. Set to be implemented in the coming weeks, this decision will affect individuals whose profiles reflect minor status or those suspected of being underage based on age prediction technology.
The company plans to hold off access until a new, updated version is available. This action comes as Meta, along with TikTok and YouTube, prepares to stand trial in Los Angeles over allegations that their platforms induce harm to children.
While teens will remain able to use Meta's AI assistant, other companies like Character.AI have also instituted similar bans, following escalating concerns over the influence of AI interactions on young users. Character.AI is currently embroiled in several lawsuits, including one relating to allegations of contributing to a teenager's suicide.
