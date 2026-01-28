TikTok Troubles: Power Outage Causes Temporary Disruption

On Tuesday, Oracle disclosed that recent disruptions encountered by TikTok users in the United States are attributed to a temporary weather-induced power outage at one of its data centers.

In an email statement, Oracle spokesperson Michael Egbert confirmed that the outage, which occurred over the weekend, had impacted TikTok. "Oracle and TikTok are collaborating closely to address and resolve the technical issues caused by this power interruption," he said.

The companies assure users that they are prioritizing a quick resolution to restore full service functionality.