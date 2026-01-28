Left Menu

TikTok Troubles: Power Outage Causes Temporary Disruption

Oracle reported a temporary power outage at one of its data centers, caused by weather conditions, as the reason behind recent issues faced by TikTok users in the U.S. The company, alongside TikTok, is actively working to address and resolve the technical problems resulting from this outage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2026 05:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 05:46 IST
TikTok Troubles: Power Outage Causes Temporary Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, Oracle disclosed that recent disruptions encountered by TikTok users in the United States are attributed to a temporary weather-induced power outage at one of its data centers.

In an email statement, Oracle spokesperson Michael Egbert confirmed that the outage, which occurred over the weekend, had impacted TikTok. "Oracle and TikTok are collaborating closely to address and resolve the technical issues caused by this power interruption," he said.

The companies assure users that they are prioritizing a quick resolution to restore full service functionality.

