Amazon Prematurely Alerts Employees to Looming Layoffs: Project Dawn Unveiled

Amazon mistakenly informed its AWS employees of upcoming layoffs a day early, referencing a cancellation of a planned meeting and Project Dawn. The company plans to lay off thousands of corporate employees, impacting several divisions like AWS, retail, and human resources, amid increased AI utilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 08:10 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 08:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon mistakenly alerted its AWS cloud computing employees to forthcoming layoffs due the next day, causing confusion across the company. An email, sent prematurely by Colleen Aubrey, detailed a meeting that was canceled shortly afterward, reflecting Amazon's internal chaos.

The erroneous communication, labeled as Project Dawn, said employees had already been informed of their termination, sparking concern among staff. Amazon declined to comment on its layoff plans, which reportedly involve thousands of corporate roles across AWS, retail, Prime Video, and HR departments.

Amid these developments, Amazon is transitioning its Fresh grocery and Go market formats to Whole Foods, with disclosed job impacts remaining unclear. This forms part of an ongoing strategy to decrease corporate personnel, influenced by enhanced AI usage, as hinted by HR executive Beth Galetti.

