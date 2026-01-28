Amazon Prematurely Alerts Employees to Looming Layoffs: Project Dawn Unveiled

Amazon mistakenly alerted its AWS cloud computing employees to forthcoming layoffs due the next day, causing confusion across the company. An email, sent prematurely by Colleen Aubrey, detailed a meeting that was canceled shortly afterward, reflecting Amazon's internal chaos.

The erroneous communication, labeled as Project Dawn, said employees had already been informed of their termination, sparking concern among staff. Amazon declined to comment on its layoff plans, which reportedly involve thousands of corporate roles across AWS, retail, Prime Video, and HR departments.

Amid these developments, Amazon is transitioning its Fresh grocery and Go market formats to Whole Foods, with disclosed job impacts remaining unclear. This forms part of an ongoing strategy to decrease corporate personnel, influenced by enhanced AI usage, as hinted by HR executive Beth Galetti.