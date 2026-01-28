Vodafone Idea's Path to Revival: Clarity, Growth, and Digital Future

The Supreme Court ruling on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) liabilities has marked a watershed moment for Vodafone Idea, paving the way for the telecom giant to pivot from mere survival to sustainable growth, Aditya Birla Group Chairman KM Birla stated on Wednesday.

In his annual note, Birla emphasized the company's resilience, asserting that the removal of long-standing uncertainty by the Supreme Court's judgment and government's intervention has shifted the operating environment. This clarity has enabled Vodafone Idea to pursue future growth actively.

With the AGR liability frozen at Rs 87,695 crore, Vodafone Idea navigates one of the industry's most challenging phases. Support from employees and a strategic focus on operations are key to its revival, underscoring Birla's belief in the telecom sector's long-term potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)