Unity Bid Stumbles: Cultural Rift Unveiled in NSS-SNDP Effort

The efforts to unify the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) and the Nair Service Society (NSS) have hit a roadblock, with SNDP leader Vellappally Natesan expressing dissatisfaction over the NSS's recent withdrawal. Natesan accused certain parties of trying to undermine the unity effort by distorting his statements.

Referring to NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair's decision to step back, Natesan described him as a dedicated leader who faced pressure during the NSS's board meeting. Natesan also clarified that his organization is not anti-Muslim, blaming media for fueling controversies with distorted narratives.

NSS's stance, as reiterated by Sukumaran Nair, is to avoid political entanglements. He emphasized that the decision to withdraw was independent, despite Thushar Vellappally's, Natesan's son, willingness to engage in discussions. The unity drive between SNDP and NSS, therefore, remains impractical given their political sensitivities.

