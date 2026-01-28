Left Menu

Unity Bid Stumbles: Cultural Rift Unveiled in NSS-SNDP Effort

SNDP leader Vellappally Natesan expressed disappointment after NSS withdrew from a unity effort, blaming misrepresentations and political influences. While affirming mutual respect between communities, Natesan denied anti-Muslim claims and criticized media sensationalism. NSS maintains political distance, stating the unity is impractical, especially with ongoing influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:44 IST
The efforts to unify the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) and the Nair Service Society (NSS) have hit a roadblock, with SNDP leader Vellappally Natesan expressing dissatisfaction over the NSS's recent withdrawal. Natesan accused certain parties of trying to undermine the unity effort by distorting his statements.

Referring to NSS General Secretary Sukumaran Nair's decision to step back, Natesan described him as a dedicated leader who faced pressure during the NSS's board meeting. Natesan also clarified that his organization is not anti-Muslim, blaming media for fueling controversies with distorted narratives.

NSS's stance, as reiterated by Sukumaran Nair, is to avoid political entanglements. He emphasized that the decision to withdraw was independent, despite Thushar Vellappally's, Natesan's son, willingness to engage in discussions. The unity drive between SNDP and NSS, therefore, remains impractical given their political sensitivities.

