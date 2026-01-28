The Colorful Dilemma: U.S. Food Industry's Battle with Artificial Dyes

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. health secretary, urged companies to eliminate artificial dyes, a move central to the 'Make America Healthy Again' initiative. Despite some progress, artificial colors remain prevalent in U.S. grocery store aisles.

Several companies, including Campbell's and Kraft Heinz, have responded to Kennedy's call, pledging to remove these dyes by 2026 and 2027. However, compliance is not mandatory, and new state laws are putting additional pressure on manufacturers.

The food industry faces challenges such as the cost and scarcity of natural dye alternatives. Scientists and consumer advocates raise concerns about the health impacts of artificial dyes, prompting companies to explore more natural options to meet shifting consumer demands.

