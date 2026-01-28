Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Bandit Ambushes in Northwest Nigeria

In northwest Nigeria's Katsina state, suspected armed gang members ambushed a police patrol, killing three officers and injuring two more. The attack highlights ongoing regional insecurity, where bandits continue to target rural communities and security forces, defying military efforts to curb their activities.

In a tragic violence outbreak, three police officers were killed, and two others were injured in an ambush by armed gang members during a routine patrol in northwest Nigeria's Katsina state on Tuesday, according to police reports on Wednesday.

This attack forms part of a concerning escalation in incidents, including mass kidnappings by armed groups using forest hideouts to raid rural villages, schools, and places of worship across the predominantly Muslim northwest. The latest incident marks the second ambush in a week, underscoring the region's enduring insecurity despite ongoing military operations.

Katsina police spokesperson Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu reported that the officers faced heavy gunfire at around 1144 GMT on the Guga-Bakori road. While the patrol responded courageously and fended off the assault, three officers were fatally wounded, and two others are receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital.

