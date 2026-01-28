Left Menu

Electric Cars Drive Down Pollution: Tracking the Progress

Research using satellite data has shown that an increase in electric cars in California neighborhoods leads to reduced air pollution. While gas-powered vehicles increase pollution, the study predicts a significant decrease in nitrogen dioxide levels with a full transition to electric vehicles in the U.S. and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 17:30 IST
Electric Cars Drive Down Pollution: Tracking the Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent studies show a direct correlation between the increase of electric vehicles and a drop in air pollution across California neighborhoods. Researchers utilized satellite data to confirm that regions with more gas-powered cars faced higher pollution levels.

Sandrah Eckel from the Keck School of Medicine highlights the significant impact of introducing electric cars, with data indicating a 1.1% decrease in nitrogen dioxide levels per 200 zero-emission vehicles added. Despite federal support waning for EVs under the Trump administration, the study published in The Lancet Planetary Health reveals major potential benefits.

Additionally, experimental contact lenses are being explored as a promising tool for glaucoma monitoring, thanks to a novel Japanese invention. These lenses not only measure eye pressure effectively but also enable real-time data transmission, presenting a potential advance in non-invasive optical health care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026