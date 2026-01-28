Electric Cars Drive Down Pollution: Tracking the Progress

Recent studies show a direct correlation between the increase of electric vehicles and a drop in air pollution across California neighborhoods. Researchers utilized satellite data to confirm that regions with more gas-powered cars faced higher pollution levels.

Sandrah Eckel from the Keck School of Medicine highlights the significant impact of introducing electric cars, with data indicating a 1.1% decrease in nitrogen dioxide levels per 200 zero-emission vehicles added. Despite federal support waning for EVs under the Trump administration, the study published in The Lancet Planetary Health reveals major potential benefits.

Additionally, experimental contact lenses are being explored as a promising tool for glaucoma monitoring, thanks to a novel Japanese invention. These lenses not only measure eye pressure effectively but also enable real-time data transmission, presenting a potential advance in non-invasive optical health care.

