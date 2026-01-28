Left Menu

Rebranding Indian Football: I-League Transforms into Indian Football League

The I-League, India's second-tier football competition, will be rebranded as the Indian Football League (IFL), with clubs becoming primary stakeholders. A meeting between club representatives and AIFF officials orchestrated this decision, aimed at restructuring the league, although formal approval from the AIFF Executive Committee is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:12 IST
Rebranding Indian Football: I-League Transforms into Indian Football League
  • Country:
  • India

The I-League, previously India's second-tier football competition, is set for a revamp and will emerge as the Indian Football League (IFL) with clubs assuming majority ownership. This decision was reached during a meeting involving club representatives and officials from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Although the plan requires the formality of AIFF Executive Committee approval, stakeholders appear optimistic about the league's direction, which mirrors the operational styles seen in global leagues such as the English Premier League. A press conference confirmed these deliberations were prompted by recent challenges faced in Indian football governance.

With the new structure, clubs will manage league operations, taking collective financial responsibilities, including sharing total league costs. The season's play format involves an initial round-robin, followed by a split into top and bottom groups to determine standings. As for participation, the exact number of clubs is contingent upon financial and regulatory confirmations due by February 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026