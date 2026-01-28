Rebranding Indian Football: I-League Transforms into Indian Football League

The I-League, previously India's second-tier football competition, is set for a revamp and will emerge as the Indian Football League (IFL) with clubs assuming majority ownership. This decision was reached during a meeting involving club representatives and officials from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Although the plan requires the formality of AIFF Executive Committee approval, stakeholders appear optimistic about the league's direction, which mirrors the operational styles seen in global leagues such as the English Premier League. A press conference confirmed these deliberations were prompted by recent challenges faced in Indian football governance.

With the new structure, clubs will manage league operations, taking collective financial responsibilities, including sharing total league costs. The season's play format involves an initial round-robin, followed by a split into top and bottom groups to determine standings. As for participation, the exact number of clubs is contingent upon financial and regulatory confirmations due by February 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)