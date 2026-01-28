Left Menu

Egyptian Crew Detained in Iran: A Diplomatic Standoff

Egypt is working to secure the release of four citizens detained by Iran after intercepting a tanker accused of smuggling fuel. The vessel, Reem al-Khaleej, is at Iran's Bandar Abbas port. Iran claims to have detained 16 foreign crew in total in its anti-smuggling efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:13 IST
Egypt is actively negotiating the release of four of its citizens detained in Iran. This development follows the seizure of a foreign tanker in the Gulf, which Tehran alleges was transporting smuggled fuel.

The Egyptian foreign ministry has confirmed that the four crew members are aboard the Reem al-Khaleej, currently held at Iran's Bandar Abbas port. The incident highlights ongoing tensions around fuel smuggling in the region.

Iran, famous for its heavily subsidized low fuel prices, claims to be targeting fuel smuggling operations to neighboring states and Gulf countries as part of efforts to stabilize the local economy.

