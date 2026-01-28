Kaspersky Study Flags Rising Cyber Risks as Families Go Fully Digital

A new global study by Kaspersky has revealed that digital communication has become the primary way families stay connected, with South Africa ranking among the most digitally engaged countries. While this shift has strengthened family bonds, cybersecurity experts warn it has also increased exposure to online threats, scams and privacy risks, particularly for children and older family members.

According to Kaspersky’s latest research, 86% of people globally communicate with family members via messaging apps, 58% rely on regular video calls, and 44% share joint streaming service accounts. In South Africa, the figures are even higher: 91% use messaging apps, 68% engage in regular video calls, and 53% have shared streaming subscriptions.

The research highlights how digitalisation has transformed both communication and leisure. Exchanging memes, posts and videos has become a new form of family bonding, with 53% globally and 51% in South Africa sharing content through social media and messaging platforms. Younger adults aged 18–34 lead this trend, underscoring how digital humour and shared online culture are reshaping family interactions.

Convenience Comes with Cyber Risks

While digital tools offer convenience and closeness, Kaspersky warns that family communication channels have become prime targets for phishing, scams and social engineering attacks. Messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and Viber are widely used, making them attractive to cybercriminal seeking to exploit trust within family networks.

Older family members, though increasingly active online, remain particularly vulnerable. Globally, 85% of people over 55 communicate with family via messaging apps, and 42% exchange posts and memes, yet many lack awareness of evolving cyber threats. Kaspersky urges families to actively educate older relatives on recognising scams, securing devices and practising safe online behaviour.

Even digitally savvy users face risks. Cybercriminals often disguise malicious links or attachments as legitimate messages from trusted contacts. To reduce exposure, Kaspersky recommends enabling two-factor authentication, using strong and unique passwords, being cautious of unexpected messages, and installing reliable security solutions with anti-phishing protection.

Shared Accounts: A Hidden Weakness

The study also points to growing cybersecurity risks linked to shared digital entertainment. Globally, 70% of families watch movies together, with 44% using shared streaming accounts. In South Africa, this rises to 78% watching movies together and 53% sharing streaming subscriptions.

While shared accounts may reduce costs, they significantly increase vulnerability. A single compromised device or reused password can give attackers access to multiple family members’ data, including emails, payment details and personal information. Kaspersky advises families to use a password manager to securely manage credentials and avoid password reuse across platforms.

Protecting Family Life Online

“As our family life moves more and more online, it opens up amazing ways to stay close and create memories – but it also brings new risks, like scams and hacking,” said Marina Titova, Vice President for Consumer Business at Kaspersky. “Kids and older relatives can be especially at risk, so looking out for each other online is really important. Protecting your digital privacy is a vital way of caring for your loved ones.”

Kaspersky emphasises that cybersecurity is no longer just a technical issue, but a shared family responsibility. As digital communication becomes the backbone of modern family life, building awareness, adopting safe online habits and securing shared devices are essential to ensuring that connectivity remains a source of comfort—not vulnerability.