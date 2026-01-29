Future Force AI: Revolutionizing Protean eGov Technologies' Workforce with AI

Protean eGov Technologies has embarked on a transformative journey with the introduction of its Future Force AI initiative, emphasizing the integration of artificial intelligence across its workforce roles and functions.

The program witnessed active participation from over 700 employees, including senior leadership, in an Experiential AI Learning Lab designed to promote practical AI adoption. This marks one of the largest coordinated AI skill-building efforts within an Indian technology firm.

The initiative not only addresses AI skill acquisition but also calls for a structural adaptation of organizational operations to support seamless AI integration, thereby enhancing productivity and fostering innovation in a rapidly advancing digital landscape.

