Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Bows Out of Political Arena

Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota announced on Wednesday that he will not seek another political office, marking an end to his electoral aspirations. Known as a political 'lightning rod,' Walz's decision follows a failed attempt for U.S. Vice President running alongside Kamala Harris in 2024.

Walz, 61, will complete his term as governor in 2027. He plans to focus on addressing a significant welfare fraud scandal in Minnesota, which has been a focal point of criticism from the Trump administration. The governor's decision comes amid controversial deportation raids dubbed 'Operation Metro Surge.'

The Trump administration criticized Walz, citing his tenure as a period of alleged fraudulent activities in state-administered social service programs. Walz has dismissed these allegations as political attacks, while emphasizing the importance of restoring integrity without the pressure of electoral politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)