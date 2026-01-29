Dixon Technologies' Profit Skyrockets by 48%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, a prominent player in the electronic manufacturing services sector, has announced a significant 48.24% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 320.56 crore for the December quarter of FY26. This notable profit boost compares to the Rs 216.23 crore recorded in the same period a year earlier.

The company's revenue from operations also saw an upward trend, recorded at Rs 10,671.6 crore for the quarter, surpassing the Rs 10,453.68 crore achieved in the previous year. Total expenses climbed slightly by 2.16% year-on-year to Rs 10,399.04 crore in Q3.

Revenue growth was primarily driven by the Mobile & EMS Division, which increased by 4.78% to Rs 9,750 crore, contributing a substantial 92% to the total revenue. However, the Consumer Electronics & Appliances sector, particularly LED TVs and refrigerators, experienced a 10% decline. Meanwhile, Home Appliances revenue rose 13% to Rs 355 crore. Consequently, shares of Dixon Technologies ended the day at Rs 10,338.75 on the BSE, marking a 0.56% increase from the previous close.

(With inputs from agencies.)