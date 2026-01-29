Global Moves Against Social Media for Minors: Countries' New Age Restrictions

In a groundbreaking move in December, Australia became the world's first nation to implement a ban on social media for children under the age of 16. Platforms affected include TikTok, Alphabet's YouTube, and Meta's Instagram and Facebook. This landmark decision aims to safeguard the younger population from potential online harms.

Following Australia's lead, other countries like Britain and France are contemplating similar age-based restrictions. Concerns about the adverse effects of social media on children's health and well-being have fueled these discussions. Australia's regulation, enforced from December 2025, ranks among the strictest globally, with non-compliance resulting in hefty fines.

With a domino effect in sight, nations such as China, Denmark, and several European states are also adjusting their policies to better protect minors online. Meanwhile, the tech industry faces criticism for insufficient self-regulation, as data indicates widespread social media use among children under current age limits.

