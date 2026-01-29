Left Menu

Global Moves Against Social Media for Minors: Countries' New Age Restrictions

Australia recently became the first country to ban social media use for children under 16, influencing global conversations on youth protection online. Countries including Britain, France, and Denmark are introducing or considering similar restrictions, addressing concerns over children's safety and well-being in the digital age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:19 IST
Global Moves Against Social Media for Minors: Countries' New Age Restrictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move in December, Australia became the world's first nation to implement a ban on social media for children under the age of 16. Platforms affected include TikTok, Alphabet's YouTube, and Meta's Instagram and Facebook. This landmark decision aims to safeguard the younger population from potential online harms.

Following Australia's lead, other countries like Britain and France are contemplating similar age-based restrictions. Concerns about the adverse effects of social media on children's health and well-being have fueled these discussions. Australia's regulation, enforced from December 2025, ranks among the strictest globally, with non-compliance resulting in hefty fines.

With a domino effect in sight, nations such as China, Denmark, and several European states are also adjusting their policies to better protect minors online. Meanwhile, the tech industry faces criticism for insufficient self-regulation, as data indicates widespread social media use among children under current age limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026