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Police Team Attacked in Arrest Attempt: Drama Unfolds in Qila Mahajani

A police team was assaulted by family members and associates of a notorious criminal during an arrest attempt. Five personnel, including a sub-inspector, sustained injuries. The suspect, Barkatullah alias 'Docomo', was later apprehended. Authorities have launched further investigations into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 06-04-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 00:00 IST
Police Team Attacked in Arrest Attempt: Drama Unfolds in Qila Mahajani
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  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Vishesh Singh was attacked while attempting to arrest a notorious criminal, Barkatullah alias 'Docomo', in Qila Mahajani.

The confrontation led to injuries for five officers as the suspect's family and associates clashed with law enforcement, using bricks, stones, and engaging in violent acts.

Though Barkatullah initially escaped, he and his associate Nazir Ahmed were captured later. A case has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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