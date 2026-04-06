Police Team Attacked in Arrest Attempt: Drama Unfolds in Qila Mahajani

In a dramatic turn of events, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Vishesh Singh was attacked while attempting to arrest a notorious criminal, Barkatullah alias 'Docomo', in Qila Mahajani.

The confrontation led to injuries for five officers as the suspect's family and associates clashed with law enforcement, using bricks, stones, and engaging in violent acts.

Though Barkatullah initially escaped, he and his associate Nazir Ahmed were captured later. A case has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)