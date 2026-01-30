Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Apple to prioritize premium iPhone launches in 2026 amid memory crunch, Nikkei Asia reports

Apple is prioritizing production and shipment of its three ‌highest-end iPhone models for 2026 while delaying the rollout of its standard model due to a marketing strategy shift and ⁠supply-chain constraints, Nikkei Asia reported on Friday, citing four people with knowledge of the matter. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 12:26 IST
UPDATE 1-Apple to prioritize premium iPhone launches in 2026 amid memory crunch, Nikkei Asia reports

Apple is prioritizing production and shipment of its three ‌highest-end iPhone models for 2026 while delaying the rollout of its standard model due to a marketing strategy shift and ⁠supply-chain constraints, Nikkei Asia reported on Friday, citing four people with knowledge of the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' ​request for comment outside regular business hours. The U.S. tech giant will focus ‍on delivering its first-ever foldable iPhone and two non-folding models with upgraded cameras and larger displays for a flagship launch in the second half of 2026, while the standard iPhone 18 is now ⁠slated ‌to ship in ⁠the first half of 2027, the report said.

The move is aimed at optimizing resources and maximizing revenue ‍and profits from premium devices amid rising cost of memory chips and materials, and ​to minimize production risks tied to the more complex industrial techniques for Apple's ⁠first foldable device, according to the report. "Supply chain smoothness is one of the key challenges for this ⁠year, and the marketing strategy change also played a part in the decision (to prioritize premium models)," an executive at an iPhone supplier with direct knowledge ⁠of the plan told Nikkei Asia.

Apple on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, ⁠driven by strong ‌iPhone demand and a sharp rebound in China, with CEO Tim Cook telling Reuters that demand for the latest handsets was "staggering."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026