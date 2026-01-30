Left Menu

CRED narrows operating loss to Rs 298 cr in FY25

Fintech platform CRED on Friday reported a reduction in operating losses to Rs 298 crore in FY25, from Rs 609 crore in FY24, on the back of product portfolio expansion. The Bengaluru-based firm, led by Kunal Shah, saw its consolidated operating revenue grow by 16 per cent to Rs 2,735 crore in FY25.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 18:21 IST
Fintech platform CRED on Friday reported a reduction in operating losses to Rs 298 crore in FY25, from Rs 609 crore in FY24, on the back of product portfolio expansion. The company's total losses also narrowed by 11.5 per cent to Rs 1,457 crore during the fiscal, according to a company statement. The Bengaluru-based firm, led by Kunal Shah, saw its consolidated operating revenue grow by 16 per cent to Rs 2,735 crore in FY25. The company attributed the performance to an expanded product portfolio and deeper engagement with its member base, which resulted in a gross margin of approximately 70 per cent. CRED currently has a member base of over 1.5 crore. ''FY2024-25 was about widening the monetisation pipeline and accelerating product velocity. More members trusted CRED for higher-value transactions and adopted a wider range of products, positioning us for sustained revenue growth as they scale,'' CRED Founder Kunal Shah said. CRED's monthly transacting users (MTU) increased by 14.5 per cent to 1.26 crore. The platform's total payment value (TPV) grew 23 per cent year-on-year to reach Rs 8.5 lakh crore. The company reported an Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of Rs 2,000, which it claims is the highest in the payments ecosystem. CRED's lending business emerged as a major segment, with managed Assets Under Management (AUM) growing to Rs 22,000 crore.

