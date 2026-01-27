Texas Freezes H-1B Visa Petitions Amid Abuse Concerns
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered a freeze on new H-1B visa petitions, citing concerns about the program's abuse and its impact on American jobs. Agencies must report petition details by March 2026. The freeze allows exceptions with Texas Workforce Commission approval and lasts until May 2027.
In response to recent concerns over the misuse of the H-1B visa program, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed state agencies and universities to halt new H-1B visa petitions.
The suspension, to remain in effect until May 31, 2027, aims to ensure American workers are prioritized in the job market. Certain exceptions will be allowed with written approval from the Texas Workforce Commission.
State agencies have until March 27, 2026, to provide a detailed report on visa petitions submitted last year. The action aligns with a broader review of the H-1B system, which is intended to permit highly qualified foreign professionals to work in the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
