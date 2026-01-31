UPDATE 1-China conducts naval, air patrols around disputed South China Sea shoal

China conducted naval and air patrols around ⁠the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea on Saturday, the China Southern Theater Command ​said.

The shoal is in the Philippines' ‍exclusive economic zone, but China also claims it as part of its territory. The Philippine embassy in ⁠Beijing ‌did ⁠not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China has ‍stepped up combat readiness patrols in the area ​in January, "resolutely countering the infringement provocations of individual ⁠countries within the region," the post said. The militaries of ⁠the Philippines and the United States carried out joint exercises in the Scarborough ⁠Shoal area earlier

this week , in the 11th such ⁠drill ‌since November 2023, Manila's armed forces said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)