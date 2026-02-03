Markets Steady Amid Corporate Earnings Surge

In a notable shift from a previous precious metals sell-off, futures for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq inched upward on Tuesday. Investors are keener than ever, driving Teradyne's shares up by 20.8% premarket thanks to promising revenue forecasts stemming from large tech investments in data centers.

Experts highlight a calmer market temperament with traders ready to embrace risky positions once more. Significant market players like Alphabet and Amazon are slated to release their earnings this week, propelling the focus on artificial intelligence commercialization.

Palantir Technologies saw an 11.1% gain amid positive bets on its AI tools inspired by increased U.S. defense spending. In contrast, Pfizer's shares dipped despite exceeding profit projections. Markets closely watch for trends from upcoming consumer-focused earnings reports.

