Markets Steady Amid Corporate Earnings Surge

Investors showed increased interest in pro-risk positions as futures tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose. Notable stock movements included Teradyne's 20.8% surge and Palantir Technologies' 11.1% jump. Markets anticipate major earnings reports, particularly from tech giants, to evaluate AI and data-center investment returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:01 IST
In a notable shift from a previous precious metals sell-off, futures for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq inched upward on Tuesday. Investors are keener than ever, driving Teradyne's shares up by 20.8% premarket thanks to promising revenue forecasts stemming from large tech investments in data centers.

Experts highlight a calmer market temperament with traders ready to embrace risky positions once more. Significant market players like Alphabet and Amazon are slated to release their earnings this week, propelling the focus on artificial intelligence commercialization.

Palantir Technologies saw an 11.1% gain amid positive bets on its AI tools inspired by increased U.S. defense spending. In contrast, Pfizer's shares dipped despite exceeding profit projections. Markets closely watch for trends from upcoming consumer-focused earnings reports.

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

