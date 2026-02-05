Left Menu

Digital Currency Rivalry: U.S. Concerns Over China's Asset Moves

U.S. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, expressed concerns about China potentially developing digital assets backed by something other than its own currency to challenge U.S. financial dominance. Bessent indicated no confirmed evidence but highlighted China's experimental efforts in Hong Kong as a potential threat to U.S. financial leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:15 IST
Digital Currency Rivalry: U.S. Concerns Over China's Asset Moves
Scott Bessent
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed uncertainty about China's potential development of digital assets backed by alternatives to its currency, potentially challenging U.S. financial dominance. During a Senate Banking Committee hearing, Bessent highlighted the lack of concrete evidence supporting rumors of China's initiatives.

Bessent mentioned that China might be considering assets like gold to back its digital currency initiatives. He emphasized that while U.S. officials have observed no definitive evidence, the actions by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to explore diverse mechanisms globally were notable.

Bessent acknowledged that Hong Kong serves as a significant testing ground, with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority actively seeking mechanisms that could redefine the financial landscape. These efforts may not have immediate implications, but they represent a strategic move worth monitoring closely.

TRENDING

1
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China
2
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global
3
U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike

U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike

 Global
4
Vietnam's Economic Surge: Record Trade with U.S. and China

Vietnam's Economic Surge: Record Trade with U.S. and China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026