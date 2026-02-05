Digital Currency Rivalry: U.S. Concerns Over China's Asset Moves

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed uncertainty about China's potential development of digital assets backed by alternatives to its currency, potentially challenging U.S. financial dominance. During a Senate Banking Committee hearing, Bessent highlighted the lack of concrete evidence supporting rumors of China's initiatives.

Bessent mentioned that China might be considering assets like gold to back its digital currency initiatives. He emphasized that while U.S. officials have observed no definitive evidence, the actions by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to explore diverse mechanisms globally were notable.

Bessent acknowledged that Hong Kong serves as a significant testing ground, with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority actively seeking mechanisms that could redefine the financial landscape. These efforts may not have immediate implications, but they represent a strategic move worth monitoring closely.