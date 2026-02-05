Addverb's Game-Changer: The Rise of Elixis-W in Robotics

Reliance Group's Addverb is set to revolutionize the robotics industry with its latest innovation, the Elixis-W. This wheeled humanoid robot is expected to boost the company's revenue by 20% in the next fiscal year, as reported by Co-founder and CEO Sangeet Kumar.

Unveiled at a recent exhibition, the Elixis-W has been crafted for industrial purposes, aiming to go beyond typical automation solutions. It allows robots to operate autonomously in unstructured environments and collaborate with humans safely, enhancing productivity and safety on the shopfloor.

The introduction of Elixis-W aligns with Addverb's vision for scalable and practical automation. The robot has been built with a combination of Physical AI and industrial-grade reliability, marking a significant milestone in the company's portfolio and setting a new standard for the industry.

