Left Menu

Addverb's Game-Changer: The Rise of Elixis-W in Robotics

Reliance Group's Addverb anticipates significant growth with its new humanoid robot, Elixis-W. The company projects a 20% revenue increase next fiscal year, buoyed by the robot's industrial applications and advanced capabilities in autonomous operations and collaboration within complex environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:20 IST
Addverb's Game-Changer: The Rise of Elixis-W in Robotics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Group's Addverb is set to revolutionize the robotics industry with its latest innovation, the Elixis-W. This wheeled humanoid robot is expected to boost the company's revenue by 20% in the next fiscal year, as reported by Co-founder and CEO Sangeet Kumar.

Unveiled at a recent exhibition, the Elixis-W has been crafted for industrial purposes, aiming to go beyond typical automation solutions. It allows robots to operate autonomously in unstructured environments and collaborate with humans safely, enhancing productivity and safety on the shopfloor.

The introduction of Elixis-W aligns with Addverb's vision for scalable and practical automation. The robot has been built with a combination of Physical AI and industrial-grade reliability, marking a significant milestone in the company's portfolio and setting a new standard for the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China
2
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global
3
U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike

U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike

 Global
4
Vietnam's Economic Surge: Record Trade with U.S. and China

Vietnam's Economic Surge: Record Trade with U.S. and China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026