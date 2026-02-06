Ademola Lookman's Stellar Atletico Madrid Debut

Ademola Lookman made a significant impact during his first match for Atletico Madrid, playing a pivotal role in their comprehensive 5-0 win over Real Betis. His contributions included both scoring and assisting, effectively securing a place for Atletico in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

The match, held at Seville's La Cartuja Stadium, saw Atletico taking an early lead, courtesy of David Hancko's header from Koke's corner just 12 minutes in. Giuliano Simeone followed up with a goal in the 30th minute after connecting with Matteo Ruggeri's cross.

Lookman showcased his abilities with a well-executed finish, adding to Atletico's tally after linking with Pablo Barrios. In the second half, he continued to exert influence, setting up Antoine Griezmann for a beautifully curled shot, and later, substitute Thiago Almada completed the emphatic victory.