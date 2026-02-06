Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

A federal jury in Phoenix has ruled that Uber must pay $8.5 million to Jaylynn Dean, a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by one of the company's drivers. This verdict could set a precedent for thousands of similar lawsuits consolidated in federal court.

The jury determined the driver was acting as an agent of Uber, thus holding the company accountable for the driver's conduct. Although the jury declined to award punitive damages, they did grant compensatory damages. Uber intends to appeal the decision, arguing that Dean's other claims of negligence and defective safety systems were rejected.

The case, a bellwether trial, scrutinized Uber's responsibility over driver conduct amid ongoing safety controversies. Dean alleged Uber ignored concerns over sexual assaults by its drivers, a point of contention that has attracted both public and legislative attention. The outcome of this trial may influence potential settlements in related cases.

