Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

A Phoenix federal jury ordered Uber to pay $8.5 million in a lawsuit by Jaylynn Dean, alleging a driver sexually assaulted her. This 'bellwether' trial is the first of over 3,000 similar cases. The jury found Uber liable but did not award punitive damages. Uber plans to appeal.

Updated: 06-02-2026 05:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 05:02 IST
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case
A federal jury in Phoenix has ruled that Uber must pay $8.5 million to Jaylynn Dean, a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by one of the company's drivers. This verdict could set a precedent for thousands of similar lawsuits consolidated in federal court.

The jury determined the driver was acting as an agent of Uber, thus holding the company accountable for the driver's conduct. Although the jury declined to award punitive damages, they did grant compensatory damages. Uber intends to appeal the decision, arguing that Dean's other claims of negligence and defective safety systems were rejected.

The case, a bellwether trial, scrutinized Uber's responsibility over driver conduct amid ongoing safety controversies. Dean alleged Uber ignored concerns over sexual assaults by its drivers, a point of contention that has attracted both public and legislative attention. The outcome of this trial may influence potential settlements in related cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

