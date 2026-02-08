Left Menu

Navigating the Tech Threat: Indian Companies Face Cybersecurity and AI Risks

Cybersecurity breaches top the list of concerns for Indian businesses, with over 51% of leaders highlighting it as a major threat. The FICCI-EY Risk Survey 2026 also flags AI-related risks, workforce dynamics, and regulatory changes as significant challenges, with many firms struggling to adapt to rapid tech disruptions.

  • India

In a rapidly evolving business landscape, cybersecurity breaches have emerged as the most significant threat to Indian companies, according to the 'FICCI-EY Risk Survey 2026'. More than half of the senior leaders surveyed pointed to cyber threats as their primary concern.

The survey also identified artificial intelligence (AI) risks and regulatory challenges as critical issues. A considerable 61% of respondents reported that technological changes and cyber-attacks are jeopardizing their competitive edge. Meanwhile, 54% raised concerns over AI's ethical and governance implications.

The survey's findings highlight a complex interplay of risks, with factors such as workforce management, climate, and supply chain disruptions further complicating the picture. Sudhakar Rajendran from EY India emphasized the need for businesses to anticipate and adapt to these new challenges.

