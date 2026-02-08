Rajasthan's Gram Utthan: Paving the Path to Rural Empowerment

On Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced the organization of 'gram utthan' camps across the state, aimed at delivering government welfare schemes to remote areas. Speaking at a camp in Bahala village, Alwar district, Sharma emphasized reaching eligible beneficiaries and addressing grassroots issues.

The initiative, supported by Union Environment and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, prioritizes smooth implementation of schemes related to dairy, solar energy, and rural development. Sharma highlighted projects worth over Rs 152 crore for Alwar city, unveiling educational, health, energy, infrastructure, and civic amenities improvements.

A part of India's vision for self-reliant villages, the campaigns have launched over 1,800 events. The chief minister outlined achievements such as the distribution of soil health cards and farmer credit applications, along with developments in farmer income support, livestock treatment, and substantial recruitment efforts.

