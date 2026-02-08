Thiruvananthapuram Cracks Down on Illegally Operating Spas

Thiruvananthapuram corporation, together with law enforcement, is launching an initiative against spas operating in violation of regulations, according to Mayor V V Rajesh. This response comes after an alleged assault in Pathanamthitta district.

Authorities have found that illicit spas are active, leading them to initiate license checks across the city. A joint operation with the police is planned to address these illegal practices comprehensively.

Mayor Rajesh criticized the involvement of some medical professionals and police personnel in these unlawful activities, warning of stringent actions against individuals and organizations flouting the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)