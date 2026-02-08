Thiruvananthapuram Cracks Down on Illegally Operating Spas
Thiruvananthapuram corporation, in collaboration with the police, is addressing spas operating unlawfully in the city following an incident of assault. Mayor V V Rajesh announced a crackdown, highlighting illegal activities and potential mafia involvement. Actions include license verifications and possible criminal proceedings against offending spas.
- Country:
- India
Thiruvananthapuram corporation, together with law enforcement, is launching an initiative against spas operating in violation of regulations, according to Mayor V V Rajesh. This response comes after an alleged assault in Pathanamthitta district.
Authorities have found that illicit spas are active, leading them to initiate license checks across the city. A joint operation with the police is planned to address these illegal practices comprehensively.
Mayor Rajesh criticized the involvement of some medical professionals and police personnel in these unlawful activities, warning of stringent actions against individuals and organizations flouting the law.
(With inputs from agencies.)