India-US Trade Deal: Boosting Poultry Health with DDGS

India has inked an agreement with the United States to grant quota-based duty concessions on dried distillers' grains (DDGS), a nutrient-rich animal feed, as part of a trade deal aimed at bolstering the poultry sector. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced the plan, underscoring its nutritional benefits for animal husbandry.

A joint statement confirmed the framework for the initial phase of this bilateral trade agreement, slated for signing by mid-March. Minister Goyal stated that the DDGS quota reflects a balanced approach, addressing market demands while supporting India's agricultural growth and export aspirations.

According to the US Grains and Bioproducts Council, DDGS has significant protein and energy content, making it a popular feed ingredient. The US has seen substantial export growth in DDGS, reaching over 10 million metric tons in 58 countries for the 2022-23 period, with Mexico, South Korea, and Canada among the top importers.

