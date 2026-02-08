Left Menu

India-US Trade Deal: Boosting Poultry Health with DDGS

India has agreed to provide quota-based duty concessions on dried distillers' grains (DDGS) to the US under a new trade deal. This collaboration aims to support India's poultry industry by providing high-nutrition animal feed while balancing the interests of various stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 16:13 IST
India-US Trade Deal: Boosting Poultry Health with DDGS
  • Country:
  • India

India has inked an agreement with the United States to grant quota-based duty concessions on dried distillers' grains (DDGS), a nutrient-rich animal feed, as part of a trade deal aimed at bolstering the poultry sector. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced the plan, underscoring its nutritional benefits for animal husbandry.

A joint statement confirmed the framework for the initial phase of this bilateral trade agreement, slated for signing by mid-March. Minister Goyal stated that the DDGS quota reflects a balanced approach, addressing market demands while supporting India's agricultural growth and export aspirations.

According to the US Grains and Bioproducts Council, DDGS has significant protein and energy content, making it a popular feed ingredient. The US has seen substantial export growth in DDGS, reaching over 10 million metric tons in 58 countries for the 2022-23 period, with Mexico, South Korea, and Canada among the top importers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rekha Gupta: A Year of Transformation in Shalimar Bagh

Rekha Gupta: A Year of Transformation in Shalimar Bagh

 India
2
Landslide Victory for Sanae Takaichi: Impact on Japan's Economy and Markets

Landslide Victory for Sanae Takaichi: Impact on Japan's Economy and Markets

 Global
3
England survive a mighty scare before beating Nepal by four runs in a T20 World Cup match in Mumbai.

England survive a mighty scare before beating Nepal by four runs in a T20 Wo...

 Global
4
In 25 years, Chhattisgarh saw 30-fold increase in its budget, 17-fold rise in per capita income, 25-fold growth in GSDP: Amit Shah.

In 25 years, Chhattisgarh saw 30-fold increase in its budget, 17-fold rise i...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026