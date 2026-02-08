Exam Chaos: Palaniswami Blasts DMK for TNPSC Postponement

The Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has sharply criticized the DMK government after the abrupt postponement of the TNPSC Group II and IIA Main Examinations.

Palaniswami labeled the incident as 'administrative incompetence' and condemned the decision to defer exams after some candidates had already begun due to hall ticket irregularities and exam center confusion.

While the TNPSC Controller, A Shanmuga Sundaram, cited logistical errors as the cause, Palaniswami attacked the regime for failing aspirants and not fulfilling job promises, urging systematic reforms for future operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)