Survivors Challenge Greek Coastguard Over Deadly Shipwreck

In a stark contradiction to official reports, survivors of a shipwreck that led to the deaths of 15 Afghan migrants off Greece have disputed the coastguard's account of events, asserting the dinghy maintained its course.

This tragic incident, occurring near Chios on February 3, has brought Greece's border policing practices into focus, with allegations of illegal "pushbacks" resurfacing.

The lack of video evidence and disputed testimonies leave critical questions unanswered as investigations continue, highlighting ongoing tension over Greece's migration management.

