AI Frontlines Against Cyber Crime: A Global Effort

A two-day conference organized by the CBI and the Union Home Ministry is set to explore the role of Artificial Intelligence in combating cyber crime, particularly focusing on mule accounts pivotal in laundering illicit funds. Key stakeholders including law enforcement and technology experts will converge to advance anti-cybercrime strategies.

The event, titled 'Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds & Dismantling the Ecosystem,' will see the inauguration of a new cyber crime branch by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Discussions will cover financial systems, telecom infrastructure, and human exploitation, aiming to strengthen cybercrime prevention and investigation frameworks.

Besides addressing national cyber crime trends, the conference will emphasize international collaboration, featuring sessions from Interpol and other global entities. Enhanced cooperation among agencies, banks, telecom, and technology platforms will be explored to facilitate real-time fraud reporting and evidence preservation.