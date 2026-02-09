Left Menu

AI Frontlines Against Cyber Crime: A Global Effort

The CBI and Union Home Ministry initiate a two-day conference focusing on using Artificial Intelligence to combat cyber-enabled frauds. The conference brings together global experts to advance strategies against cyber crimes, discussing the role of AI, cybercrime trends, and international collaborations in dismantling cyber criminal networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:25 IST
AI Frontlines Against Cyber Crime: A Global Effort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A two-day conference organized by the CBI and the Union Home Ministry is set to explore the role of Artificial Intelligence in combating cyber crime, particularly focusing on mule accounts pivotal in laundering illicit funds. Key stakeholders including law enforcement and technology experts will converge to advance anti-cybercrime strategies.

The event, titled 'Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds & Dismantling the Ecosystem,' will see the inauguration of a new cyber crime branch by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Discussions will cover financial systems, telecom infrastructure, and human exploitation, aiming to strengthen cybercrime prevention and investigation frameworks.

Besides addressing national cyber crime trends, the conference will emphasize international collaboration, featuring sessions from Interpol and other global entities. Enhanced cooperation among agencies, banks, telecom, and technology platforms will be explored to facilitate real-time fraud reporting and evidence preservation.

TRENDING

1
Freedom of Speech Triumphs at Auto Plant

Freedom of Speech Triumphs at Auto Plant

 United States
2
Return of the Vultures: Hope Soars in Melghat

Return of the Vultures: Hope Soars in Melghat

 India
3
Karnataka Contractors Mobilize for Major Strike Over Unpaid Dues

Karnataka Contractors Mobilize for Major Strike Over Unpaid Dues

 India
4
Deadline Dilemma: Water Supply Efforts Intensify in Uttar Pradesh

Deadline Dilemma: Water Supply Efforts Intensify in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026