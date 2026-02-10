Happiest Minds Technologies Sees Profit Decline Amid New Labour Code Impact

Happiest Minds Technologies witnessed a significant decline in its net profit, falling 19.56% to Rs 40.3 crore in the October-December quarter. This downturn was largely attributed to the one-time impact stemming from the implementation of the new Labour Codes.

Despite the slump in profits, the IT firm's revenue from operations experienced an upward trend, increasing 10.69% to Rs 587.56 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 530.81 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, revenue grew by 2.43%, while profits plummeted by 25.39%.

Commenting on the situation, MD Venkatraman Narayanan affirmed the company's commitment to long-term value creation through its AI First strategy. He further revealed plans to double AI/GenAI investments and to establish a dedicated team of over 1,000 by the end of FY27.

(With inputs from agencies.)