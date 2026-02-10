Happiest Minds Technologies Sees Profit Decline Amid New Labour Code Impact
Happiest Minds Technologies reported a 19.56% decrease in net profit in Q3 FY26, due to the new Labour Code implementation. Despite this, the firm's revenue rose by 10.69%. The company plans to enhance its AI investment for long-term growth, aiming to build a 1,000+ AI team by FY27.
- Country:
- India
Happiest Minds Technologies witnessed a significant decline in its net profit, falling 19.56% to Rs 40.3 crore in the October-December quarter. This downturn was largely attributed to the one-time impact stemming from the implementation of the new Labour Codes.
Despite the slump in profits, the IT firm's revenue from operations experienced an upward trend, increasing 10.69% to Rs 587.56 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 530.81 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, revenue grew by 2.43%, while profits plummeted by 25.39%.
Commenting on the situation, MD Venkatraman Narayanan affirmed the company's commitment to long-term value creation through its AI First strategy. He further revealed plans to double AI/GenAI investments and to establish a dedicated team of over 1,000 by the end of FY27.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Sees Steady Profits in Q3 FY26
SEPC Limited Reports Robust Growth in Q3 FY26 with Strategic Wins Across Key Infrastructure Segments
Asian Markets Surge Amid Japanese Political Shift and AI Investment Concerns
Sathlokhar Synergys Reports Robust 400% Revenue Growth in Q3 FY26
AI Investments Shake Up Big Tech Market Amid Alphabet's Bold Moves