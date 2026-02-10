Left Menu

Happiest Minds Technologies Sees Profit Decline Amid New Labour Code Impact

Happiest Minds Technologies reported a 19.56% decrease in net profit in Q3 FY26, due to the new Labour Code implementation. Despite this, the firm's revenue rose by 10.69%. The company plans to enhance its AI investment for long-term growth, aiming to build a 1,000+ AI team by FY27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:29 IST
Happiest Minds Technologies Sees Profit Decline Amid New Labour Code Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Happiest Minds Technologies witnessed a significant decline in its net profit, falling 19.56% to Rs 40.3 crore in the October-December quarter. This downturn was largely attributed to the one-time impact stemming from the implementation of the new Labour Codes.

Despite the slump in profits, the IT firm's revenue from operations experienced an upward trend, increasing 10.69% to Rs 587.56 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 530.81 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, revenue grew by 2.43%, while profits plummeted by 25.39%.

Commenting on the situation, MD Venkatraman Narayanan affirmed the company's commitment to long-term value creation through its AI First strategy. He further revealed plans to double AI/GenAI investments and to establish a dedicated team of over 1,000 by the end of FY27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Namibia vs Netherlands: ICC T20 World Cup Clash in Numbers

Namibia vs Netherlands: ICC T20 World Cup Clash in Numbers

 India
2
Odisha's Four-Lane Highway Upgrade: A Path to Enhanced Connectivity

Odisha's Four-Lane Highway Upgrade: A Path to Enhanced Connectivity

 India
3
China Reaffirms Unification Drive, Vows to Counter Separatists in Taiwan

China Reaffirms Unification Drive, Vows to Counter Separatists in Taiwan

 Global
4
Sabarimala Gold Scandal: CPI(M) Accused of Investigative Bias

Sabarimala Gold Scandal: CPI(M) Accused of Investigative Bias

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bias, safety, and accountability gaps persist in deployed healthcare AI systems

Why renewable energy in MENA depends more on economic stability than resources

Cyber threat intelligence can no longer survive without AI

Artificial intelligence could change future of antimicrobial drug discovery: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026