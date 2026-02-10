Shanghai's Race: A New Contender in Obesity Treatment

Shanghai Shiling Pharmaceutical is making strides in the global pharmaceutical industry, with plans to complete global clinical trials by 2028 for an innovative weight-management spray. This spray utilizes the same active ingredient as Novo Nordisk's renowned Wegovy obesity injection, offering a new alternative for patients worldwide.

As Novo, Eli Lilly, and China's Innovent Biologics compete fiercely for market share in China's burgeoning pharmaceutical sector, Shiling emerges with a cost-effective semaglutide nasal spray. This product promises long-term usability and is positioned as an affordable alternative to existing semaglutide tablets.

Holding patents across China, the U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia, Shiling is poised to enter major pharmaceutical markets post-trial completion. Notably, Novo Nordisk's semaglutide patent is nearing expiration in China, sparking interest in domestic alternatives.

