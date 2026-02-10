Telegram Faces Legal Challenges Amidst Russian Court Rulings

Telegram, the popular messaging app founded by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov, is under scrutiny in Russia. According to RIA, the state news agency, Telegram is facing fines that could total up to 64 million roubles in eight forthcoming Russian court hearings.

The legal issues stem from alleged non-compliance with laws requiring the removal of certain information. Telegram's role has grown increasingly significant, serving as a communication hub for the Kremlin, opposition leaders in exile, and other influential parties.

This development underscores the app's importance in Russian communication landscapes, acting as a vital tool for instant information delivery across various audiences. The hearings are closely watched as potential indicators of stricter regulation enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)