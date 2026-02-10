U.S.-China Rivalry: A Harmonious Competition?

During a recent appearance at the BTG Pactual CEO Conference in Sao Paulo, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the beneficial aspects of the U.S.-China relationship, noting the rivalry is set in a 'very comfortable place.'

Bessent encouraged embracing the competitive nature of this relationship, stressing the importance of fairness and cooperation, which he believes can yield productive outcomes for both nations.

Despite rivalry tensions, Bessent voiced a clear opposition to a complete decoupling from China in favor of maintaining a strategically de-risked engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)