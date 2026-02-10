Nagaland Embraces Safer Internet Day with Awareness Initiatives

Nagaland took part in the global Safer Internet Day celebration on Tuesday by conducting a series of awareness programs across its districts. The initiatives aimed to educate the public on the safe, responsible, and ethical use of digital platforms and artificial intelligence (AI).

In Kohima, a district-level campaign was held by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), where Extra Assistant Commissioner Imtiyenla K highlighted the global observance's significance, pointing out the internet's role in communication, education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship, while also warning against cyber risks such as misinformation, cyberbullying, and online fraud.

Meanwhile, in Zunheboto, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tiameren Chang warned against over-reliance on AI, maintaining that human judgment should remain crucial. Dimapur hosted a session focusing on cyber hygiene and data protection, also educating participants on reporting mechanisms for cybercrime.

(With inputs from agencies.)