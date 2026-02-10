Revolutionizing Modern Warfare: India's New Tactical Drone

An Indian defence company, IG Defence, has announced the patenting of a new fixed-wing tactical drone, designed to integrate precision strike and surveillance capabilities into one system. This development aims to advance India's indigenous defence technology.

The drone, known as the Fixed-Wing Tactical Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), addresses the evolving nature of modern warfare, where operational readiness and adaptability are crucial. With threats now moving beyond traditional battle-spheres, the drone offers intelligent responses to complex military scenarios.

Capable of carrying a payload up to 5 kg, the lightweight, easily deployable drone is suitable for diverse missions including intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strikes. IG Defence's innovation is seen as a significant step in India's drive for a self-reliant defence sector, according to the firm's CEO, Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya.