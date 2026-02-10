Industrialisation of Cybercrime: The AI-Driven Menace

The industrial scale of cybercrime has escalated with the integration of artificial intelligence, says Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre CEO Rajesh Kumar. Speaking at the Global CyberPeace Summit 2026, Kumar highlighted the exponential rise in AI-driven attacks between 2024 and 2025, orchestrated by organized crime gangs worldwide.

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre spearheads efforts to combat these cyber threats, as articulated by Kumar. He revealed that these gangs have sophisticated operations, with dedicated human resource segments and research wings exploiting technological and psychological vulnerabilities. The global financial toll of cybercrime in 2025 was estimated at USD 10.8 trillion and is expected to rise.

Kumar also disclosed new criminal strategies, such as the triple extortion model and crime-as-a-service offerings. Experts like Ranjana Jha emphasized the transformative yet disruptive impact of AI, advocating for greater AI literacy. CyberPeace's Vineet Kumar stressed the importance of everyday digital trust and safety.