Left Menu

Industrialisation of Cybercrime: The AI-Driven Menace

The advent of AI has industrialized cybercrime, with organized gangs leveraging automation for attacks. Between 2024-2025, AI-driven cyberattacks were prominent. Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre highlights the growing threat and the need for extensive AI literacy and cybersecurity measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:59 IST
Industrialisation of Cybercrime: The AI-Driven Menace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The industrial scale of cybercrime has escalated with the integration of artificial intelligence, says Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre CEO Rajesh Kumar. Speaking at the Global CyberPeace Summit 2026, Kumar highlighted the exponential rise in AI-driven attacks between 2024 and 2025, orchestrated by organized crime gangs worldwide.

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre spearheads efforts to combat these cyber threats, as articulated by Kumar. He revealed that these gangs have sophisticated operations, with dedicated human resource segments and research wings exploiting technological and psychological vulnerabilities. The global financial toll of cybercrime in 2025 was estimated at USD 10.8 trillion and is expected to rise.

Kumar also disclosed new criminal strategies, such as the triple extortion model and crime-as-a-service offerings. Experts like Ranjana Jha emphasized the transformative yet disruptive impact of AI, advocating for greater AI literacy. CyberPeace's Vineet Kumar stressed the importance of everyday digital trust and safety.

TRENDING

1
Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

 India
2
Uttarakhand Police Dispel Abduction Rumors

Uttarakhand Police Dispel Abduction Rumors

 India
3
National Governors Association Cancels Trump Meeting Over Exclusion

National Governors Association Cancels Trump Meeting Over Exclusion

 Global
4
Omar Abdullah's Vision for J&K: A Roadmap to Inclusive Growth

Omar Abdullah's Vision for J&K: A Roadmap to Inclusive Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026