Dow Climbs to Record Despite Retail Sales Disappointment

Stock markets showed mixed results, with the Dow reaching a record high as investors reacted to disappointing retail sales and anticipated a major labor market report. Concerns about tech spending to support AI growth affected indices, while the potential for a more dovish Federal Reserve influenced trading dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 01:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 01:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The stock market displayed varied performances on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a new record high even as both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped. Investors were weighing disappointing retail sales figures while awaiting a crucial labor market report.

The S&P 500's decline was largely attributed to a drop in Alphabet shares after Google's parent disclosed a $20 billion bond sale. This development underscores the apprehension around tech companies' hefty expenditures for artificial intelligence advancements.

Meanwhile, slow retail sales growth has sparked speculation about a possible shift in Federal Reserve policy, raising hopes for an interest rate cut by April. Despite the overall mixed trading environment, the Dow was buoyed by significant gains from Walt Disney and Home Depot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

