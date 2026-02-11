Dow Climbs to Record Despite Retail Sales Disappointment

The stock market displayed varied performances on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a new record high even as both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped. Investors were weighing disappointing retail sales figures while awaiting a crucial labor market report.

The S&P 500's decline was largely attributed to a drop in Alphabet shares after Google's parent disclosed a $20 billion bond sale. This development underscores the apprehension around tech companies' hefty expenditures for artificial intelligence advancements.

Meanwhile, slow retail sales growth has sparked speculation about a possible shift in Federal Reserve policy, raising hopes for an interest rate cut by April. Despite the overall mixed trading environment, the Dow was buoyed by significant gains from Walt Disney and Home Depot.

