Wall Street Faces AI Disruption and Big Tech Spending Concerns

Wall Street futures slipped on Monday following a turbulent week dominated by concerns over AI disruptions affecting technology stocks. Investors closely monitored upcoming economic data for clues about the Federal Reserve's plans concerning interest rates. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq made a brief recovery last Friday after a three-day losing streak.

Big Tech companies, known as the 'Magnificent Seven' which includes Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, are projected to spend $650 billion on AI this year, leading to investor apprehension over such hefty capital expenditures. Despite previous pressure on software firms regarding competitive and margin challenges, Monday's premarket trading remained mostly stable.

The Dow closed above 50,000 points for the first time, supported by market sector rotations. Upcoming economic data, such as the key nonfarm payrolls report and consumer price index, will be pivotal for assessing the Federal Reserve's rate adjustments. Earnings revelations by Nvidia and market moves by Fed officials will also be watched closely.

