Left Menu

Wall Street Faces AI Disruption and Big Tech Spending Concerns

Wall Street futures dropped as investors worried over AI disruption in technology stocks and awaited key economic indicators from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Concerns about ambitious capital expenditures by tech giants intensified the scrutiny on AI investments. Economic data and Fed communications are crucial for market trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:36 IST
Wall Street Faces AI Disruption and Big Tech Spending Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street futures slipped on Monday following a turbulent week dominated by concerns over AI disruptions affecting technology stocks. Investors closely monitored upcoming economic data for clues about the Federal Reserve's plans concerning interest rates. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq made a brief recovery last Friday after a three-day losing streak.

Big Tech companies, known as the 'Magnificent Seven' which includes Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, are projected to spend $650 billion on AI this year, leading to investor apprehension over such hefty capital expenditures. Despite previous pressure on software firms regarding competitive and margin challenges, Monday's premarket trading remained mostly stable.

The Dow closed above 50,000 points for the first time, supported by market sector rotations. Upcoming economic data, such as the key nonfarm payrolls report and consumer price index, will be pivotal for assessing the Federal Reserve's rate adjustments. Earnings revelations by Nvidia and market moves by Fed officials will also be watched closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Urbanisation Challenge: A Pivotal Decade Ahead

India's Urbanisation Challenge: A Pivotal Decade Ahead

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh's Crime Crackdown: A Safer Path Forward

Uttar Pradesh's Crime Crackdown: A Safer Path Forward

 India
3
Canada and South Africa Clash in High-Stakes T20 World Cup Showdown

Canada and South Africa Clash in High-Stakes T20 World Cup Showdown

 India
4
Congress Corporators Demand Transparency on BMC Bank Deposits

Congress Corporators Demand Transparency on BMC Bank Deposits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026