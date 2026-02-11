Neutrinos Revolutionize Claims Automation with AI Power

Neutrinos, a front-runner in artificial intelligence powered automation for insurers, has been acknowledged as a Technology Standout in Celent's evaluation of claims administration systems. The recognition underscores Neutrinos' sophisticated technology that supports life and health insurers in optimizing claims processing through intelligent automation.

The latest report by Celent assessed 19 platforms, emphasizing Neutrinos' Life and Health Claims Automation Suite. This suite utilizes AI for decision-making, adjudication processes, and orchestration throughout the claims cycle, ensuring efficient handling from submission to settlement.

With demographic shifts and increased claim volumes, insurers seek reliable systems to automate claims departments. Neutrinos offers a comprehensive AI-native platform, reconciling complex processes, boosting agility, and enhancing customer interactions, thereby transforming the claims experience for insurance enterprises globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)