Neutrinos Revolutionize Claims Automation with AI Power

Neutrinos, a leader in AI-driven automation solutions for insurers, has been recognized as a Technology Standout by Celent's report. The Neutrinos platform enhances claims processing with advanced AI, improving efficiency and customer experience. This innovation addresses growing demands on insurers to modernize and automate claims management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:58 IST
Neutrinos, a front-runner in artificial intelligence powered automation for insurers, has been acknowledged as a Technology Standout in Celent's evaluation of claims administration systems. The recognition underscores Neutrinos' sophisticated technology that supports life and health insurers in optimizing claims processing through intelligent automation.

The latest report by Celent assessed 19 platforms, emphasizing Neutrinos' Life and Health Claims Automation Suite. This suite utilizes AI for decision-making, adjudication processes, and orchestration throughout the claims cycle, ensuring efficient handling from submission to settlement.

With demographic shifts and increased claim volumes, insurers seek reliable systems to automate claims departments. Neutrinos offers a comprehensive AI-native platform, reconciling complex processes, boosting agility, and enhancing customer interactions, thereby transforming the claims experience for insurance enterprises globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

