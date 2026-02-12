Left Menu

UPDATE 2-WhatsApp says Russia tried to fully block service to push state app

Russia ​has attempted to "fully ‌block" Meta Platforms-owned ​WhatsApp in the country, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday, as ‌it has been promoting home-grown platforms and seeks greater control over its internet space. The Financial Times previously reported the news, ‌saying Russian authorities have removed the messaging application - which has ‌about 100 million users - from the equivalent of an online directory run by Roskomnadzor - the Russian internet regulator.

Russia ​has attempted to "fully ‌block" Meta Platforms-owned ​WhatsApp in the country, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday, as ‌it has been promoting home-grown platforms and seeks greater control over its internet space.

The Financial Times previously reported the news, ‌saying Russian authorities have removed the messaging application - which has ‌about 100 million users - from the equivalent of an online directory run by Roskomnadzor - the Russian internet regulator. WhatsApp said the block is Russia's ⁠efforts ​to drive ⁠users to a "state-owned surveillance app."

"We continue to do everything we can ⁠to keep users connected," the company said. Kremlin did not immediately respond ​to a Reuters' request for comment.

Russian authorities are pushing ⁠a state-backed rival app called MAX, which critics claim could be ⁠used ​to track users. State media have dismissed those accusations as false. Last year, Russia began limiting some calls ⁠on the messaging service, and on Telegram - another similar service, accusing ⁠the foreign-owned ⁠platforms of refusing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases.

