UPDATE 2-WhatsApp says Russia tried to fully block service to push state app
Russia has attempted to "fully block" Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp in the country, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday, as it has been promoting home-grown platforms and seeks greater control over its internet space. The Financial Times previously reported the news, saying Russian authorities have removed the messaging application - which has about 100 million users - from the equivalent of an online directory run by Roskomnadzor - the Russian internet regulator.
The Financial Times previously reported the news, saying Russian authorities have removed the messaging application - which has about 100 million users - from the equivalent of an online directory run by Roskomnadzor - the Russian internet regulator. WhatsApp said the block is Russia's efforts to drive users to a "state-owned surveillance app."
"We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected," the company said. Kremlin did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
Russian authorities are pushing a state-backed rival app called MAX, which critics claim could be used to track users. State media have dismissed those accusations as false. Last year, Russia began limiting some calls on the messaging service, and on Telegram - another similar service, accusing the foreign-owned platforms of refusing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases.
