Forging Partnerships: Karnataka and France Strengthen Ties in Tech, AI, and Defence

Karnataka and France discussed enhancing collaboration in technology and development, focusing on AI, aerospace, and defense manufacturing. Both regions aim to build sustainable partnerships in innovation and skilling while France seeks to tap into Karnataka's talent pool. Bengaluru and Paris are poised as key gateways for reciprocal market access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-02-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 18:57 IST
Karnataka and France have set their sights on strengthening collaboration in technology infrastructure and development, focusing particularly on artificial intelligence and defense manufacturing. The discussions, led by Karnataka Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge and Anne Le Hénaff, Minister Delegate for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Affairs, focused on establishing long-term partnerships in innovation, skilling, and digital governance.

France has expressed a growing need for skilled engineers and technology professionals and sees Karnataka as a strategic partner. The two parties reviewed ongoing engagement with French innovation ecosystems and the operational aspects of incubation and innovation platforms in Paris. The collaboration builds on a strong foundation, highlighted by previous engagements in aerospace, animation, and emerging technologies.

Both Karnataka and France articulated a shared vision to create dedicated corridors for innovation and advanced manufacturing. These corridors aim to foster cooperation in skills and technology while ensuring robust market access for both French and Indian companies. As part of the Indo-French Year of Innovation, the two regions are focusing on responsible and inclusive AI, with a priority on sustainable development and public interest.

