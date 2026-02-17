Tech Summit Theft: AI Device Stolen from Innovator

The AI Impact Summit in Bharat Mandapam saw an unexpected incident when an AI wearable device was reported stolen. The co-founder and CEO of Indian wearables startup NeoSapien, Dhananjay Yadav, alerted the authorities, resulting in an FIR registered at Tilak Marg police station, according to police reports on Tuesday.

Yadav alleged the disappearance of his AI-based wearable device on Monday, prompting police to undertake a thorough investigation. Authorities confirmed that they have initiated actions including scanning CCTV footage from the event location to identify and apprehend the perpetrators involved in the device's theft.

The ongoing investigation aims to recover the stolen device and ensure accountability. This incident has raised concerns about security measures at tech events, with an emphasis on protecting innovative advancements in the competitive arena of wearable technology.

