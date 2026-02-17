Left Menu

Tech Summit Theft: AI Device Stolen from Innovator

An AI wearable device was reported stolen at the AI Impact Summit in Bharat Mandapam, leading to an FIR registered by NeoSapien's CEO, Dhananjay Yadav. Police are investigating the incident, reviewing CCTV footage to track those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:43 IST
Tech Summit Theft: AI Device Stolen from Innovator
  • Country:
  • India

The AI Impact Summit in Bharat Mandapam saw an unexpected incident when an AI wearable device was reported stolen. The co-founder and CEO of Indian wearables startup NeoSapien, Dhananjay Yadav, alerted the authorities, resulting in an FIR registered at Tilak Marg police station, according to police reports on Tuesday.

Yadav alleged the disappearance of his AI-based wearable device on Monday, prompting police to undertake a thorough investigation. Authorities confirmed that they have initiated actions including scanning CCTV footage from the event location to identify and apprehend the perpetrators involved in the device's theft.

The ongoing investigation aims to recover the stolen device and ensure accountability. This incident has raised concerns about security measures at tech events, with an emphasis on protecting innovative advancements in the competitive arena of wearable technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tense Talks in Geneva: The Quest for Peace in Ukraine

Tense Talks in Geneva: The Quest for Peace in Ukraine

 Global
2
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Kick Off in Geneva

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Kick Off in Geneva

 Global
3
Political Turmoil in Peru: President Ousted Amid Scandal

Political Turmoil in Peru: President Ousted Amid Scandal

 Global
4
Uttarakhand Court Demands Accountability in Temple Funds Misuse

Uttarakhand Court Demands Accountability in Temple Funds Misuse

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026