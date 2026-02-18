Left Menu

AI Contest Heats Up in China: Race to Surpass DeepSeek

Chinese AI companies compete to outdo DeepSeek with new models amid Lunar New Year festivities. As DeepSeek plans to unveil its V4 model, firms like ByteDance, Alibaba, and Zhipu release their own competitive AI models, aiming to capture public attention. The developments reflect a dynamic AI market in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:36 IST
AI Contest Heats Up in China: Race to Surpass DeepSeek
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As China marks the Lunar New Year, there's a flurry of activity among AI firms, all racing to debut cutting-edge AI models. This coincides with news that DeepSeek is gearing up for the launch of its advanced V4 model, which follows the success of its predecessors, R1 and V3.

Several notable companies are striving to catch up with DeepSeek. Bytedance, known for TikTok, has rolled out Doubao 2.0, challenging Western tech giants' models. Meanwhile, Alibaba launched Qwen3.5, aiming at tasks beyond traditional chatbots as they embrace 'agentic AI'.

Zhipu has introduced the open-source GLM-5 model, which quickly gained traction but suffered from capacity issues. Their aggressive expansion reflects broader moves by Chinese startups, referred to as 'AI tigers', all competing in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

 India
2
Dramatic Rooftop Rescue after Cylinder Blast Triggers Building Fire

Dramatic Rooftop Rescue after Cylinder Blast Triggers Building Fire

 India
3
India's IT Industry Poised for $750 Billion Transformation

India's IT Industry Poised for $750 Billion Transformation

 India
4
Investor Pressure and Infant Formula Recall Shake Nestle and Danone

Investor Pressure and Infant Formula Recall Shake Nestle and Danone

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026