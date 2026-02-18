AI Contest Heats Up in China: Race to Surpass DeepSeek
Chinese AI companies compete to outdo DeepSeek with new models amid Lunar New Year festivities. As DeepSeek plans to unveil its V4 model, firms like ByteDance, Alibaba, and Zhipu release their own competitive AI models, aiming to capture public attention. The developments reflect a dynamic AI market in China.
As China marks the Lunar New Year, there's a flurry of activity among AI firms, all racing to debut cutting-edge AI models. This coincides with news that DeepSeek is gearing up for the launch of its advanced V4 model, which follows the success of its predecessors, R1 and V3.
Several notable companies are striving to catch up with DeepSeek. Bytedance, known for TikTok, has rolled out Doubao 2.0, challenging Western tech giants' models. Meanwhile, Alibaba launched Qwen3.5, aiming at tasks beyond traditional chatbots as they embrace 'agentic AI'.
Zhipu has introduced the open-source GLM-5 model, which quickly gained traction but suffered from capacity issues. Their aggressive expansion reflects broader moves by Chinese startups, referred to as 'AI tigers', all competing in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
