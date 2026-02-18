MakeMyTrip Partners with OpenAI to Revolutionize AI-Driven Travel Discovery

On Wednesday, NASDAQ-listed travel tech giant MakeMyTrip announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI. This partnership is set to elevate AI-driven travel discovery by focusing on converting high-intent travel queries into bookable actions.

This development comes amid the rising adoption of generative AI in India's travel booking ecosystem, where platforms aim to leverage conversational intent using tools such as chatbots to facilitate bookings.

MakeMyTrip will utilize OpenAI's application programming interfaces (APIs) to introduce cutting-edge AI features within its mobile app. This will enable travelers to transition smoothly from mere conversational inspiration to actual bookings using MakeMyTrip's 'Myra' chatbot. By doing so, the company aims to dynamically address evolving travel preferences, offering structured, transaction-ready solutions across flights, hotels, and ancillary services.

(With inputs from agencies.)