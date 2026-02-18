Left Menu

MakeMyTrip Partners with OpenAI to Revolutionize AI-Driven Travel Discovery

MakeMyTrip collaborates with OpenAI to enhance AI-driven travel discovery, aiming to convert high-intent travel queries into bookings. By using OpenAI's APIs, MakeMyTrip's app will move from conversational inspiration to booking within its 'Myra' chatbot, delivering personalized, transaction-ready options and strengthening active participation in AI-led discovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:10 IST
MakeMyTrip Partners with OpenAI to Revolutionize AI-Driven Travel Discovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, NASDAQ-listed travel tech giant MakeMyTrip announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI. This partnership is set to elevate AI-driven travel discovery by focusing on converting high-intent travel queries into bookable actions.

This development comes amid the rising adoption of generative AI in India's travel booking ecosystem, where platforms aim to leverage conversational intent using tools such as chatbots to facilitate bookings.

MakeMyTrip will utilize OpenAI's application programming interfaces (APIs) to introduce cutting-edge AI features within its mobile app. This will enable travelers to transition smoothly from mere conversational inspiration to actual bookings using MakeMyTrip's 'Myra' chatbot. By doing so, the company aims to dynamically address evolving travel preferences, offering structured, transaction-ready solutions across flights, hotels, and ancillary services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

 India
2
Dramatic Rooftop Rescue after Cylinder Blast Triggers Building Fire

Dramatic Rooftop Rescue after Cylinder Blast Triggers Building Fire

 India
3
India's IT Industry Poised for $750 Billion Transformation

India's IT Industry Poised for $750 Billion Transformation

 India
4
Investor Pressure and Infant Formula Recall Shake Nestle and Danone

Investor Pressure and Infant Formula Recall Shake Nestle and Danone

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026